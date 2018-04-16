The threat from the East mandates that Greece must fully reorganize its armed forces. There is no room for concessions aimed at accommodating narrow partisan or vested interests. It’s time to admit some hard truths and to pursue smart and flexible solutions.

Greece has spent billions of euros on arms procurements but, contrary to Turkey, it has not managed to build a solid defense industry.

This has to change. The country must finally launch a sober, taboo-free debate on these crucial issues.

This is the time for some tough decisions.