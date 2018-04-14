Three convicted over abuse of disabled children

A Thessaloniki court has convicted three employees at a treatment center for disabled children over the abuse of three of their wards four years ago.

A three-judge misdemeanors court in the northern city passed down a four-year sentence to one of the staff members of the Aghios Dimitrios center in Thessaloniki’s Pylaia area after finding him guilty of abusing three mentally disabled children in 2014.



The man “violently beat” the children, leaving them with “multiple abrasions and bruises,” the court heard.

A deputy supervisor at the center and a nurse were give a year in prison each for violation of duty as they did not report the abuse, while a second nurse was cleared.