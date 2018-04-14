Airman laid to rest in his native village

Soldiers fire a salute at the funeral of Hellenic Air Force Captain Giorgos Baltadoros in his native village of Morfovouni in Karditsa, northern Greece. The 34-year-old father of two was killed when his Mirage jet went down near the island of Skyros on Thursday while he was flying in conditions of poor visibility. Authorities on Saturday also tracked the jet’s flight recorder, which they hope will yield valuable information into the causes of the crash that cost the airman his life. Hundreds of people attended the funeral, including Defense Ministry and military leaders. [Thanasis Kalliaras/Eurokinissi]