Turkish minesweeping ship passes through Isthmus of Corinth

A Turkish minesweeping ship passed through the Isthmus of Corinth on Sunday, according to a video posted on the internet by local media.

The TCG Anamur can be seen in the video crossing through the channel as crowds of locals and tourists look on.

It is not the first time that a Turkish vessel has crossed through the isthmus but the TCG Anamur did not have its NATO flag raised.

The vessel's Turkish flag was up.

