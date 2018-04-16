Anastasiades, Akinci to discuss potential for relaunching peace talks

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci are to meet on Monday night for a dinner in Nicosia's buffer zone to discuss the possibility of relauncing peace talks which collapsed last year.

The dinner is to be hosted by the UN Secretary General's Special Representative in Cyprus Elizabeth Spehar.

Media reports suggest Anastasiades and the Greek Cypriot side will call for fresh talks to depart from the point they were left at the failed Crans-Montana conference last July, when UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said there would be no move on the part of the UN for a fresh peace initiative unless both leaders asked for it.