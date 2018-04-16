Greek banks seen passing ECB's stress tests, NBG CEO says

Greek banks are seen passing the European Central Bank's stress tests, the results of which will be published in May, the chief executive of the country's second-biggest lender National Bank of Greece said on Monday.

"All Greek banks will pass the stress tests. The results will be encouraging," Leonidas Fragiadakis told reporters. "The Greek banking system will emerge more than OK."

Fragiadakis also said the bank was looking to approach two Chinese investors for the sale of a majority stake in its insurance unit National Insurance after a plan to sell it to Dutch-based Exin fell through.

"We are discussing the details of the procedure to approach the two Chinese investors so that the sale takes place as soon as possible and with a positive impact on National Bank," Fragiadakis said.

[Reuters]