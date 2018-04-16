Skourletis stresses need for 'broader parliamentary consensus' in name talks

As the momentum in talks between the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia and Greece on the former's official name wanes, Greek Interior Minister Panos Skourletis on Monday underlined the need for Greece to seek a "broader parliamentary consensus" on the issue.

The comments by Skourletis came as the junior partner in the Greek coalition, the right-wing Independent Greeks (ELAS) continue to object to the use of the term "Macedonia" in any solution amid enduring differences between Athens and Skopje about the terms of a potential deal.

Skourletis sought to strike to focus on the prospects for an outcome in United Nations-buffered negotiations. "It is necessary to say that we have an opportunity in front of us," he said.

Meanwhile deputy foreign minister Giorgos Katrougalos said there was a "window of opportunity" for a "mutually beneficial agreement" but admitted, however, that "there is no way we can say that we have an agreement in the bag."

Asked to comment meanwhile on comments by FYROM Prime Minister Zoran Zave, opposing Greece's stance both on the need for changes to the country's constitution and as regards the use of the name, Katrougalos remarked that public statements are often made for domestic consumption.