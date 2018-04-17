Electronic barriers are operating at less than half of all Athens metro stations several months after the Athens Urban Transport Organization (OASA) had aimed to have its e-ticket system fully operational throughout the network to combat extensive fare dodging.

Kathimerini understands that the barriers have only been activated at 31 out of 65 stations, including the Kifissia-Piraeus electric railway, also known as ISAP, Line 1 or the Green Line.

ISAP has the most catching-up to do as the barriers are operational at only four out its 24 stations. The delay is attributed to understaffing at stations.



Experts say that although the gradual activation of the barriers has already had a notable effect on revenues, it will be extremely hard to make up for the losses from widespread fare dodging in previous months.

Although their number has fallen, some people still refuse to pay their way, even at stations that have activated the barriers as these keep at least one gate open for the unemployed and people with special needs because technical problems have delayed the printing of e-tickets for these two categories of commuters.