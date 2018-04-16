The online platform for the extrajudicial debt settlement mechanism opened on Monday for self-employed professionals too, provided they have debts to the tax authorities or social security funds of between 20,000 and 50,000 euros.

The procedure, which was already available to freelancers who paid into the former OAEE fund, is now also open to lawyers, notaries, engineers, medical doctors and pharmacists, among others.

Since the platform opened at the end of February, its performance in attracting freelancers to settle their debts in up to 120 monthly installments has not been very encouraging.

In May the platform will also start accepting settlement applications from farmers, while in June it is set to begin receiving applications from professionals with debts to the tax authorities or social security funds of up to 20,000 euros.

