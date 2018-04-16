Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras addressed an event held on Monday in Athens for the first official presentation of the Equifund investment instrument, in the presence of ministers, politicians, bankers, corporate officials, candidate investors and others, who were hoping to meet with representatives of the nine investment funds that Equifund will initially finance to the tune of about 240 million euros.

Tsipras said the set goal is to leverage some 500 million euros in the next five years to support small and medium-sized new and existing enterprises.