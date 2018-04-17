Turkish ex-prosecutor arrested while trying to cross into Greece

A Turkish former public prosecutor was among a group of people arrested while trying to cross into Greece on Monday, Turkish media has reported.

Zafer Kilinc, who is wanted by Turkish authorities for his alleged role in a botched coup in the summer of 2016, was intercepted by guards at the border town of Edirne as he tried to cross into Greece with his wife and two daughters, the state-run Anadolou news agency said.

They were part of a group trying to flee Turkey.

Kilinc is accused of being a supporter of Fethullah Gulen, the exiled cleric the Turkish government accuses of having orchestrated the attempted overthrow.