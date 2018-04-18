Anastasiades calls on May to persuade Turkey to behave

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades discussed the attack on Syria and Turkey blocking Cyprus's energy search during talks with British PM Theresa May in London on Tuesday.



He said his talks with the UK Prime Minister, "were very useful because it provided an opportunity to explain and project the problems we face with regard to the efforts for the resolution of the Cyprus problem"'



Anastasiades briefed May on what happened during Monday's dinner with the leader of the Turkish Cypriot community Mustafa Akinci.



But he asked for May's help – due to London's good relations with Turkey – "so that she can intervene in order for the illegal activities of Turkey to be terminated".



Ankara has been trying to block foreign companies from exploring for gas in Cyprus waters.



The two also discussed Brexit.



"I think that we are on a good course with regard to the agreement between Cyprus, the United Kingdom and the European Union, and at the same time with regard to the further strengthening of the bilateral relations which, I must say, have been continuously improving and growing during the last years."



The recent US-led attack on Syria was also on the agenda in London where Nicosia out its case after British jets launched a strike on the country from an RAF base in Cyprus.



"We, of course, talked also about the situation in the Middle East and in particular the activities against Syria. We have explained some issues which I believe it is self-evident would not be right to be mentioned publicly as well," said Anastasiades.



May referred to strong ties between the UK and Cyprus and said she wanted to strengthen them further.



