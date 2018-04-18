After nod from EU, FYROM pledges new reforms

The prime minister of Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) has promised to press ahead with reforms in the justice system, public administration and anti-corruption arena to bolster the country’s bid to join the European Union.

Zoran Zaev made the pledge on Tuesday while warmly welcoming the European Commission’s recommendation to start membership talks with FYROM and Albania.



FYROM was granted EU-candidate status in 2005. An ongoing name dispute with neighbor Greece over the former Yugoslav republic’s name delayed its progress toward joining the bloc.



Zaev’s government has launched negotiations with Greece aimed at resolving the longstanding dispute.



The small Balkan country also is seeking membership of NATO, despite strong objections from Russia. [AP]

