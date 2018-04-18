Greece and Turkey bound by Lausanne Treaty, Kammenos says

Defense Minister Panos Kammenos Wednesday reacted to a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry disputing Greece’s territorial sovereignty over the eastern Aegean Imia islets saying that the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne, which forged modern Greece and Turkey’s borders, “is binding for us and NATO and Turkey.”



Addressing Parliament’s cross-party committee for defense and foreign affairs, Kammenos, who is also leader of the junior coalition party Independent Greeks (ANEL), urged Greek lawmakers to take a united stand on the issue of Turkish provocations.



Speaking on a recent initiative by three young men who reportedly placed Greek flags on five islets around Fournoi in the southeast Aegean as a tribute to Hellenic Air Force Captain Giorgos Baltadoros who died when his jet went down off Skyros, Kammenos said that anyone who raises a flag must also be prepared to defend the flag.