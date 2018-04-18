Europavox Festival | Athens | April 20 & 21

The Europavox Festival at Athens's Fuzz Club showcases emerging talent from different parts of Europe, as well as two headline acts from France. On Friday, April 20, electronica sensation Kavinsky will play a special set dedicated to the event, while on Saturday, April 21, the stage will be given over to electro-swing and trip-hop act Chinese Man. Doors open at 6 p.m. on both nights and tickets can be booked at www.fuzzclub.gr.

Fuzz Club, 209 Pireos, Tavros,

tel 210.345.0817