DJ Andy Smith | Athens | April 19
Online
Portishead producer Andy Smith, known for his mix of R&B, old-school hip-hop and classic rap, will be on the decks at Gazarte's roof stage on Thursday, April 19. Admission costs 4 euros and the show starts at 10.30 p.m.
Portishead producer Andy Smith, known for his mix of R&B, old-school hip-hop and classic rap, will be on the decks at Gazarte's roof stage on Thursday, April 19. Admission costs 4 euros and the show starts at 10.30 p.m.
Gazarte, 32-34 Voutadon, Gazi,
tel 210.346.0347