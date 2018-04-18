WHAT’S ON |

 
DJ Andy Smith | Athens | April 19

Portishead producer Andy Smith, known for his mix of R&B, old-school hip-hop and classic rap, will be on the decks at Gazarte's roof stage on Thursday, April 19. Admission costs 4 euros and the show starts at 10.30 p.m.

Gazarte, 32-34 Voutadon, Gazi,
tel 210.346.0347

