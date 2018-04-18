Bergman Tribute | Athens | April 19-22

The Astor and Andora cinemas are hosting a comprehensive tribute to Swedish film legend Ingmar Bergman, running from Thursday, April 19, to Sunday, April 22, in cooperation with the Swedish Institute at Athens and the Ingmar Bergman Foundation. The event is taking place to mark the centenary of the director's birth. Tribute screenings will be showing from 6 p.m. on Friday at the Andora, then from 7 p.m. at the Astor on Saturday, and on Sunday at both venues starting at 7 p.m.

Andora, 117 Sevastoupoleos,

Ambelokipi, tel 210.689.0796;

Astor, 28 Stadiou, Korai Square,

tel 210.321.1950