Police snatch international crime racket suspects

TAGS: Crime

Police in the northern port city of Thessaloniki on Wednesday announced the arrest of 14 suspected members of an international criminal ring believed to be behind a large number of thefts and burglaries in Greece and France.

According to the announcement, the arrests came in the context of “international cooperation for a crackdown on organized crime by Russian-speaking criminals.”

Of the 14 suspects arrested in Thessaloniki, a 57-year-old man is believed to be the ringleader, with another two men, aged 49 and 56, second and third in command.

The suspects face a string of charges including membership of a criminal organization. According to investigators, the ring members robbed 56 properties in the past year, netting loot worth in excess of 1 million euros.

No details were released about the ring’s alleged activities in France.

