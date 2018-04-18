Lawmakers shelve Novartis bribe probe

A day after a special parliamentary committee deemed that it was not competent to investigate allegations that several top-ranking Greek politicians took bribes from a Swiss drugs firm, Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis appeared confident that the judicial probe into the affair is “moving in the right direction.”



Speaking to Real FM radio on Wednesday, Kontonis said that the committee’s decision to leave the investigation in the hands of the judicial authorities was “very important.”



The parliamentary committee, which comprises MPs from the two ruling parties after the opposition walked off the panel, is due to issue its final decision next week.