Kammenos suggests Greece-Turkey are in an undeclared war since 1974

Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos implied on Thursday there is an undeclared war with Turkey since 1974 in comments to journalists at an aviation conference that will be held in Tatoi, north of Athens, later in the day.



The minister said the Turkish air force has been violating Greek airspace since 1974 and Greece has responded by intercepting any fighter aircraft to defend national sovereignty and international law.



“We have dead heroes who fall in the line of duty and these actions happen only during war,” he was quoted as saying.



Asked about the comments he attracts by Turkish officials, he responded: “The Turks are running amok over me. I wish them the best for their elections.”