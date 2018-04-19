Strong winds delay recovery of Mirage wreckage

Winds measuring 7-8 on the Beaufort scale are delaying efforts to retrieve the wreckage of the Mirage jet that went down near the island of Skyros on April 12.



Hellenic Navy divers last Saturday located at a depth of 800 meters north of the island signals from the jet’s flight recorder.



A robotic submersible of the Greek Center for Marine Research is at the port of Skyros and waiting for conditions to improve to begin its recovery operation.