Recent data about the extent of the shadow economy are in complete contrast to the progress Greece should have made in tackling tax evasion. They are proof of the failure of every government to design a stable tax system and a reliable mechanism for monitoring and collecting taxes.

This government in particular – which vowed to crack down on tax evasion and share the burden across society more evenly – has failed completely.

Overtaxation and outrageous social security contributions are simply feeding the beast – and the price, as usual, is being paid by the conscientious.