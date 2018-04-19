ATHEX: Benchmark keeps rising

The main index of the Greek stock market took its rising streak to six sessions after Thursday’s ascent, bringing its total gains over that period to 6.18 percent, while the banks sector has increased almost 18 percent.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 848.71 points, adding 0.76 percent to Wednesday’s 842.34 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.79 percent to 2,190.38 points.

The banks index climbed 0.24 percent on a rather mixed day for the sector: Alpha rose 1.04 percent and National grew 0.57 percent, while Piraeus fell 0.62 percent and Eurobank conceded 1.02 percent.

Viohalco and Sarantis outperformed, improving 4.34 percent and 3.52 percent respectively, while Hellenic Exchanges gave up 1.74 percent.

In total 59 stocks posted gains, 48 took losses and 32 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 82 million euros, up from Wednesday’s 67.5 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index also advanced 0.76 percent, to close at 68.68 points.