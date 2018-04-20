Greece and Turkey must sort out differences bilaterally, NATO chief says

Greece and Turkey need to address their differences on a bilateral level and in a spirit of good neighborly relations, the head of NATO alliance of which both countries are member has said.



NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg was speaking to Greece’s Ta Nea daily during an official visit in The Hague.



Stoltenberg repeated the claim during a lecture at Leiden University on Thursday.

“NATO is the answer to many problems, but NATO is not the answer to all problems,” he said, adding that NATO was designed to address threats from outside the alliance.

