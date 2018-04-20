Greek president urges Europeans to combat forces of populism, neo-Nazism

European citizens must mount a fightback against the forces of populism and neo-Nazism which threaten the very foundations of the unification project, Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos said Friday ahead of the 51st anniversary since a group of army officers seized power in a military coup.



“Conscious European citizens must come together to combat, immediately and decisively, these groupings, above all by eradicating the real causes – as well as the subsequent wrong-headed policies – that generated and keep them alive,” Pavlopoulos said.



On 21 April 1967, seven years of military dictatorship began in Greece. During the rule of the colonels, thousands of people were arrested and tortured.