Juncker to visit Athens next week

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will visit Athens on Thursday, April 26, spokeswoman Natasha Bertaud has confirmed.



The EU’s chief executive is scheduled to meet with President Prokopis Pavlopoulos at 10 a.m. He will then hold talks with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, before a joint press conference at 11.30 a.m.



Juncker is scheduled to address the Greek Parliament at 12 noon.



While in Athens, the head of the European Commission will also meet with Greek conservative opposition chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Bertaud said.