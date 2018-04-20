NEWS |

 
Greece a ‘safe haven’ for Turkey’s enemies, says Yildirim in wake of court decision

Turkey, Justice, Diplomacy

One day after the Council of State ordered to the release of one of the eight Turkish servicemen who have sought political asylum in Greece, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said the country was becoming a “safe haven” for Turkey’s enemies.

Speaking to reporters following Friday prayers, Yildirim said it was unacceptable for people who took part in the failed coup attempt in the summer of 2016 to be protected by Greece.

Earlier on Friday, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement accusing Athens of “protecting the coup plotters.”

