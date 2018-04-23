Alexandre Desplat Masterclass | Athens | April 24

Award-winning French-Greek film composer Alexandre Desplat – whose received his second Best Soundtrack Oscar this year for “The Shape of Water,” after bagging his first for “The Grand Budapest Hotel” in 2015 – will hold a masterclass at the Athens Conservatory on Tuesday, April 24, starting at noon. Desplat has been invited to Athens by the Hellenic Film Academy, which will also be awarding him for his contribution to the art of cinema. Admission is free of charge.

Athens Conservatory, 17-19 Vassileos

Constantinou & Rigilis, tel 210.724.0673