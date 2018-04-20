Police looking for fan who shot man with air gun at Olympic Stadium

Police on Friday were seeking the perpetrator behind a shooting on the grounds of the OAKA Olympic Stadium in northern Athens ahead of a basketball match between Panathinaikos and Real Madrid on Thursday night as part of the Euroleague championship.

A 41-year-old Panathinaikos supporter told police at the stadium that he was shot in the leg by someone wielding an air gun.

According to police sources, the perpetrator has been identified as a Panathinaikos season ticket holder belonging to the club’s chapter in Peristeri, western Athens.

He remained at large last night.