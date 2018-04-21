COMMENT |

 
Change needed

Greece became accustomed in the years of post-junta bliss to dealing with domestic security issues in a rather superficial – if not flighty – manner. It can possibly be justified as a necessary phase that allowed the pendulum to swing back to the middle after seven years of iron-fisted military rule from 1967 to 1974.

However, today Greece faces a new and very significant threat from the violence that has been allowed to become so prevalent and this is something that needs to be dealt with in a completely different way.

A police force that acts professionally is just not enough to tackle the phenomenon. We need public awareness so that we see a shift in the mind-set that everything is allowed and will go unpunished, even if the crime is being committed behind bars.

