UNICEF cuts Greek branch citing financial irregularities

The United Nations children’s agency on Friday announced its decision to terminate its relationship with UNICEF’s Hellenic National Committee after an audit prompted by reports from top-level economic officials at the local branch of irregularities in its finances.



“UNICEF has concluded that the necessary reforms in the group will not be achieved and we have taken steps accordingly,” according to a statement.



The Hellenic National Committee was founded in 1977 as an independent nongovernmental organization. UNICEF said the severing of ties will not affect the continuation of its work in Greece.