Crews begin operation to recover fighter jet wreckage

A recovery operation to retrieve the wreckage of the Mirage jet that went down near the island of Skyros on April 12 got underway off the coast of the island on Friday, as the strong winds which had delayed the operation subsided.



A team from the Greek Center for Marine Research which is handling the project sailed onboard the oceanographic vessel "Aegean" nine nautical miles off the coast to the area where authorities received signals from the jet's flight recorder on April 14, at a depth of 800 meters.



The team will use a robotic submersible to find the sunken fuselage.



They are joined by members of the Hellenic Air Accident Investigation and Aviation Safety Board.