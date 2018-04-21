Pensioners planning string of protests

Pensioners have organized a series of rallies across Greece to protest ongoing cuts that have seen their pensions shrink to as much as half of what they were getting before the onset of the crisis, as well as reforms that have affected family and other benefits.

The first rally of the series will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Ethnikis Antistasis Square (formerly Kotzia) in front of Athens City Hall. Protesters will march to several ministries before ending up in front of Parliament.

Similar rallies have been planned for May 1, 15 and 25, as well as June 19.