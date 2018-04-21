Father, son arrested after house raid turns up illegal weapons

Police handout photo.

Police in Alexandreia in the northern prefecture of Imathia on Saturday detained a 48-year-old man and his 26-year-old son after a raid on their home turned up several weapons and ammunition.

Officers confiscated two pistols, three rifles, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, a sword, brass knuckles and club and a home-made ax.

The raid also uncovered 253,820 euros in cash, the origin of which the suspects were allegedly unable to explain.

During the raid, the suspects threw a plastic bag out of a window containing most of the cash, according to police sources.