Erdogan calls for peace with Greece

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan late Saturday called for peace with Greece, according to a report by the state-run Anadolu agency.

“We need peace now. Besides, our peace with you is like no other,” Erdogan was quoted as saying on Turkey’s NTV channel.

In the same interview, Erdogan reportedly referred to Greece’s Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras as a “young, dynamic” leader with a desire “to take a new step.” He was quoted as saying he believed President Prokopis Pavlopoulos was “in the same spirit.”

In a report earlier Saturday, Anadolu said Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul had written to his Greek counterpart Stavros Kontonis saying “Greece is becoming a gathering place for criminals” after a court ruling releasing one of eight Turkish servicemen seeking asylum in Greece.



On Friday, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim slammed the Council of State ruling, saying Greece was becoming a “safe haven” for Turkey's enemies.

