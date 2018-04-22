Kammenos says he was vindicated on Greek 'hostages'

Defense Minister Panos Kammenos said on Sunday he had been vindicated in his assertions that the two Greek soldiers who have been detained in Turkey are being held hostages.



His statement follows comments made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who reportedly told private broadcaster NTV late on Saturday that Ankara will consider returning the soldiers if Greece reciprocated with the eight Turkish servicemen who fled to the country after the failed coup attempt of 2016.



"When I talked about the Greek soldiers being held hostages, I was once again attacked, ridiculed, but sadly I have been vindicated on the ‘exchange proposal’,” he tweeted.



“Greece wants a peaceful coexistence that is for the benefit of our peoples; the immediate release of the hostages is the solution,” he said.