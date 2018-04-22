Anarchist group vandalizes French embassy's wall
Online
Self-proclaimed anarchist group Rouvikonas (Rubicon) threw paint on the wall of the French embassy and consulate in Athens on Sunday afternoon, to protest France’s intervention in Syria.
Self-proclaimed anarchist group Rouvikonas (Rubicon) threw paint on the wall of the French embassy and consulate in Athens on Sunday afternoon, to protest France’s intervention in Syria.
Police have reportedly detained one person.
In a post on an anti-establishment website, the group said they are also expressing their solidarity with the workers participating in France’s strikes.