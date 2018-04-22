State sell-off fund TAIPED will be moving ahead within the year with the utilization of the port authorities of Alexandroupoli, Igoumenitsa and Corfu, in that order.

No decisions have been made yet on whether the ports will be conceded in their entirety in each case or only partially, as this will depend on the recommendations of the fund’s consultants. TAIPED is expected to select its legal, technical and financial consultants in early May, so that the first tender can be called in August or September.

TAIPED has 10 port authorities in its portfolio – those of Igoumenitsa, Alexandroupoli, Lavrio, Kavala, Patra, Corfu, Elefsina, Rafina, Iraklio and Volos – whose shares were transferred to the fund in 2012.

In the case of the Alexandroupoli port in particular, there appears to be the initial consent of the state entities involved for the port authority in Thrace to be the first to be conceded. There has been considerable investor interest in recent years for this port both from domestic and foreign companies, which is seen growing as important energy and railway projects are carried out, with Alexandroupoli forming a vital part of them.

Another attractive port, according TAIPED’s previous consultants, is Igoumenitsa, on the western end of Egnatia Odos highway. Various options for Igoumenitsa and Corfu ports are being examined, including the partial concession only of the cruise and marina areas.