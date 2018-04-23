Erdogan adviser says ‘all Greek flags’ taken down from disputed islets

An adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan boasted in a recent television interview that Turkish military forces not only infiltrated 55 kilometers into Greek territory, but took down flags from a cluster of small islets in the southeastern Aegean as well.

Yigit Bulut told TRT television that there is a video of the secret operation showing Turkish military taking down Greek flags from all of the islets in the area disputed by Ankara.

It was not clear when this operation was supposed to have taken place.

Bulut added that a war with Greece would be “embarrassing for technical reasons.”

“It would be like an adult hitting a baby in a crib,” he said.