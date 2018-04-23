Science Festival | Athens | April 24-29

More than 90 interactive events, 32 workshops for children and 22 for adults, 45 lectures and five competitions make up this year’s annual Athens Science Festival at the municipal Technopolis venue. Experts from scientific institutions around the world and educators will be at the event answering questions regarding the working of CERN, life on other planets and the world’s digital future. There is also a special tribute to women in the sciences, with guest speakers such as astronaut Marsha Ivins, Greek astrophysicist Athena Coustenis and University of Oxford molecular biophysicist Elspeth Garman. The inauguration takes place at 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday and opening hours will be 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Admission costs 3 euros per day or 12 euros for the entire event.



Technopolis, 100 Pireos, Gazi, tel 213.010.9325