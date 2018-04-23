Kammenos: Nobody should dare challenge our sovereignty

Greece will not tolerate any challenges to its national sovereignty, Defense Minister Panos Kammenos said on Monday, speaking at the Infantry School in Halkida during an event to celebrate St. George, patron saint of the Hellenic Army.



"We want peace, we wok for peace and we will do everything in our power to preserve peace, but nobody should dare challenge an inch of our national sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.



Kammenos described again the two Greek soldiers who have remained in pre-trial custody in Turkey since inadvertently entering its territory during a border patrol in early March as "hostages," adding that the Greek people are not threatened by anyone.