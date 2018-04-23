Crooked ex-cop ran tobacco smuggling gang

A tobacco smuggling gang that was disbanded on Saturday was led by a retired policeman, according to a spokesman for the Greek Police (ELAS) on Monday.



The former officer, 56, and two other men, 47 and 60, were arrested in coordinated police sweeps in the Attica municipalities of Avlona, Koropi and Aspropyrgos.



The gang is accused of illegally producing and distributing tobacco products in Attica. Police said that the three men operated out of four warehouses, which they had transformed into factories that processed, produced and packaged contraband cigarettes and tobacco.



The warehouses were also used to store contraband tobacco products.