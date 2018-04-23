Dead baby found at bottom of light shaft

A coroner’s examination of a dead baby found at the bottom of a light shaft in an apartment block in the Athens neighborhood of Nea Smyrni on Saturday indicated that the infant was born healthy and died around 12 hours before its body was discovered.



The coroner concluded that the baby boy, which was found wrapped in a sheet with the umbilical cord still attached, probably died due to pathological causes following its abandonment.



In February a dead infant was found in a garbage dumpster in the Athens suburb of Petroupoli.