Woman killed by stray bullet in Corfu
Police on Monday were investigating the death of a 56-year-old woman who was killed by a stray bullet fired during a reception on Saturday celebrating a baptism in the village of Afra on the Ionian island of Corfu.
According to local news sites, the woman died after the bullet hit her in the stomach area. Police on Monday were interviewing guests to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.