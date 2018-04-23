ATHEX: Local stocks succumb to international pressure

Early gains quickly turned into losses at the beginning of the week at Athinon Avenue on Monday. With pressure on international stocks and moderate growth in bond yields, investors adopted a cautious stance.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 838.63 points, shedding 0.72 percent from Friday’s 844.70 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.80 percent to 2,162.81 points, while small-caps grew 0.10 percent.

The banks index declined 0.78 percent, with Eurobank losing 2.05 percent and Alpha giving up 1.59 percent. National rose 1.07 percent and Piraeus improved 0.76 percent.

Mytilineos went down 3.90 percent and Jumbo declined 2.20 percent, but Motor Oil advanced 2.04 percent.

In total 44 stocks posted gains, 64 sustained losses and 29 closed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 46.9 million euros, down from last Friday’s 59.4 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index slipped 0.67 percent to 68.00 points.