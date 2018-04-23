SYRIZA MP redefines anarchist group Rouvikonas

A lawmaker of the ruling SYRIZA party said on Monday that the self-proclaimed anarchist group Rouvikonas is not a criminal group but a political one that engages in activism.

Referring to the paint attack on the French Embassy and Consulate in Athens on Sunday, Giorgos Kyritsis told Skai TV on Monday that throwing paint is “a classic case of activism.”

He did however express opposition to the attack, saying that Greece must “pursue good relations with France.”

In a post on an anti-establishment website, the group said it carried out the attack to protest France’s intervention in Syria and to express solidarity with the workers participating in France’s strikes.