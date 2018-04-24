Hahn sees solution to FYROM name dispute in next two weeks

European Commissioner for enlargement, Johannes Hahn, expressed optimism on Tuesday that Greece’s name dispute with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) could be resolved in the next 15 days.



“I am optimistic that in the next two weeks we will have a solution. At least a solution that will open the way for the beginning of accession talks with FYROM,” he reportedly told the European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee.



“I think everyone agrees that this would be useful for the country, for society and the whole region of the Western Balkans,” he added.



Hahn said FYROM has overcome a deep political crisis and is making progress in the implementation of reforms and in maintaining good neighbourly relations, but warned “there is no time for complacency.”



Commenting on Turkey, Hahn said the country is moving further away from the European Union, particularly with regards to human rights and the rule of law and referred to the Commission’s recent report on the country.