The Danish Institute is showing “Silent Heart,” a 2014 drama by Bille August about a family gathering at the deathbed of the matriarch. The screening, which is a Danish Film Club event arranged by the institute and the Danish Embassy in Athens, starts at 9 p.m. and admission is free of charge. There will be English subtitles.

Danish Institute, 14 Herefondos, Plaka,

tel 210.324.4644