Hygeia posts rise in profit

Diagnostic and Therapeutic Center of Athens Hygeia SA announced on Tuesday that its 2017 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization from continuing operations reached 33.5 million euros, recording a 10 percent annual rise.



Its revenues increased marginally last year to reach 206 million euros, from 205.9 million euros in 2016.



The company’s full-year profits rose to 9.7 million euros against 4.2 million in 2016.



