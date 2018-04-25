Kammenos: Tsipras and Macron discussed possible construction of frigates in Greece

Amid confusion over reports that Greece would acquire navy frigates from France on a lease, Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos told a press conference on Wednesday that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the possible construction of frigates in Greece.

Tsipras and Macron discussed the possible use of profits on Greek bonds held by the cental banks of other European countries, such as France, for the construction of frigates, Kammenos said, noting that Macron had appeared positive to such a prospect.

As for plans for a US upgrade of Greece's F-16 fighter jets, Kammenos said the program requires parliamentary approval. Regarding the 1.1 billion euro cost of the program, the minister indicated that meeting it would be difficult in view of demands by Greece's creditors for primary surplus targets.